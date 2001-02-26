Meredith Wagner,

senior VP, public affairs, Lifetime Television, New York, promoted to executive VP, public affairs and corporate communications, Lifetime Entertainment Services.

Glenn Curtis,

senior VP/CFO, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., promoted to executive VP/CFO.

Appointments at Fox Kids, Los Angeles: Kathy Abbott,

director, production and administration, promoted to VP; Kathleen Cecil,

executive director, station relations and promotion, appointed VP, marketing and station relations.

Krissie Verbic,

director, national accounts, Bravo Networks, New York, promoted to VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing.

Appointments at Showtime Networks Inc., Los Angeles: Cindy Miller,

director, human resources and administration, promoted to VP; Dominique Telson,

director, original programming, promoted to VP.

Appointments at Univision: Kathy Fowler,

account executive, network sales, Orange County, Calif., promoted to network sales manager; Stuart H. Walker,

VP, Midwest region, Columbia TriStar Television, Chicago, joins as VP, sales development and marketing, Chicago.

Manfred Westphal,

senior managing director, Showcase Communications, Los Angeles, joins Paramount Television Group, Hollywood, Calif., as VP, media relations.