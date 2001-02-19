Appointments at Lifetime Television: Kelly Abugov,

VP, West Coast, programming and creative affairs, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, programming; Marian Effinger,

director, Los Angeles, named VP, reality programming; Paul Noble,

director, feature films, New York, appointed VP, film acquisitions and scheduling.

Appointments at USA Cable: Donna Rothman,

VP, eastern sales, USA Network, New York, named senior VP, emerging networks; Liz Koman,

senior VP, advertising sales, Tribune Entertainment, New York, joins as senior VP, USA Network advertising sales; Scott Collins,

account executive, A & E Television Networks, New York, joins as VP, sports and specials, USA Network and Sci-Fi Channel, New York; Frank Ciancio,

manager, USA Network, New York, promoted to VP, advertising sales, eastern division; Dina Kalish,

account executive, USA Network, New York, promoted to VP, advertising sales, eastern division; Christine Carbia,

New York sales manager, Sci-Fi Channel, eastern region, promoted to VP, Sci-Fi advertising sales; Mary Lee Quaid,

director, Sci-Fi sales team, Chicago, promoted to VP, Sci-Fi advertising sales, central region.

Darcy Antonellis,

senior VP, technical operations, Warner Brothers, Burbank, Calif., adds responsibilities as senior VP, distribution technologies and operations.

Jack Sussman,

VP, specials, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Paulette Carpenter,

director, community relations, CBS Television, New York, named VP, community relations.

John Hartinger,

VP, new media distribution, A & E Television Network Interactive, New York, appointed VP, marketing and new-business development.

Alicin Reidy,

director, volunteer services, MTV Networks, New York, promoted to VP, public responsibility.

Appointments at Paxson Communications Corp., Studio City, Calif.: James Berwanger,

director, operations, promoted to VP, advertising and on-air promotion; Colleen Heydon,

director, marketing and promotions appointed VP.

Deborah T. Shinnick,

director, marketing and research, ABC Networks, New York, joins Univision, New York, as director, audience and programming analysis.

Ronald R. Rubin,

VP, corporate controller, AutoNation Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., joins Paxson Communications, West Palm Beach, Fla., as VP, chief accounting officer.

Steve Smith,

group marketing director, RSN, Portland, Maine, promoted to VP, sales and marketing.

Kobi Jaeger,

COO, Victory Entertainment Corp., Orlando, Fla., named CEO.

Scott Diener,

news director, WCPO-TV Cincinnati, joins KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., as VP, news.

Kimberly Givens,

manager, sales communication, Showtime Networks Inc., New York, promoted to director, sales communication.

David Aulicino,

casting coordinator, Viacom Productions, Los Angeles, promoted to manager, casting.

Christie Legg,

manager, affiliate relations marketing, The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C. promoted to director, digital network, Inspiration Life Television.