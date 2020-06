Robert Schurgin,

VP, production, New River Media, Washington, named COO.

Appointments at Showtime, New York: Gary Levine,

president, Icebox, New York, appointed executive VP, original programming; Mark Zakarin,

executive VP, original programming, named writer/producer, series.

Judy Harris,

senior VP/GM, consumer and educational products, Discovery Communications, Bethesda, Md., joins PBS, Alexandria, Va., as executive VP, business.

Andra Shapiro,

senior VP and general counsel, Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to executive VP, business affairs and general counsel.

Tad Vogels,

VP, finance and administration, Warner Brothers 100+ Station Group, Burbank, Calif. promoted to senior VP.

Barbara Zaneri,

VP, programming, acquisitions and scheduling, USA Broadcasting, Los Angeles, joins TNN, New York, as senior VP, program planning and acquisitions.

David Payne,

senior VP/GM, CNN/Sports Illustrated Interactive, Atlanta, appointed senior VP, business operations, domestic networks and Web sites.

Richard Turner,

executive director, business and legal affairs, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., promoted to VP, business affairs and programming.

Lorin Decker,

director, planning and development, Discovery Communications, Bethesda, Md., joins Susquehanna Media Co. as director, corporate development, York, Pa.

Shannon Dashiell-Rapp,

creative director, Odyssey Network, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, design.

Tom Brown,

director, program production, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Lori Morley,

local sales manager, KUSV(TV) Modesto, Calif., named manager, national sales and marketing, Univison, New York.

Appointments at Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla.: Steve Barker,

account manager, QQJ-TV Detroit, joins as account manager, Detroit; Michelle Jones,

media director, DeFalco Advertising, Orlando, Fla, joins as account manager, infomercials, direct response and international sales, Orlando, Fla.; Lisa Mesloh,

director, tour relations, moves to Los Angeles, as account manager; Jeff Dilley,

director, accounting, promoted to VP, finance; Nicci Fry,

director, satellite and Canadian markets, promoted to director, consumer marketing.