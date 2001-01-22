Rich Eigendorff,

executive VP, MTV, New York, appointed executive VP/COO.

Appointments at Sesame Workshop, Los Angeles: Nancy Steingard,

executive VP, Universal Family Entertainment, Universal City, Calif., joins Sesame Workshop, Los Angeles, as senior VP, creative development; Julian Scott,

manager, creative development, named group VP, European operations, London.

Appointments at Country Music Television, Nashville, Tenn.: Paul Hastaba,

VP/GM, promoted to senior VP/GM;

Stacey Killian Hagewood,

director, creative services, promoted to VP, creative; Chris Parr,

director, programming, dubbed VP, music and talent; Dixie Weathersby,

manager, media relations, Country Music Association, Nashville, Tenn., joins as publicist.

Marc Zand,

VP, business and legal affairs, Playboy Television International, Miami, named senior VP, business affairs and development.

Susan Oman Gross,

senior VP, business affairs, Turner Network Television, Los Angeles, tapped executive VP, business affairs and distribution.

Michael Cole,

VP, production, Miramax and Dimension Films, Los Angeles, joins MTV Films, New York, as VP.

Susan Hummel,

director, programming and acquisitions, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to VP of that function.

Cheryl Gotthelf,

VP, marketing and public affairs, Noggin, New York, appointed VP, brand marketing and TV/broadcast relations, Scholastic Entertainment, New York.

Jonathan Shair,

director, scheduling and operations, Bravo/Independent Film Channel, New York, joins Starz Encore Group LLC, Denver, as VP, program scheduling and planning.

Appointments at Moviewatch, St. Paul, Minn.: Rick Abbott,

director, on-air programming, U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn.,

joins as VP, programming; Bob H. Bedford,

VP, operations and customer service joins as senior VP, customer service.

Ann McGowan,

manager, business development, Showtime Networks Inc., New York, promoted to director of that function.

Michael Van Bergen,

manager, local ad sales, Discovery Networks, promoted to director of that function.

Appointments at WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va.:

Myrnee Blanton Blair,

account executive, KIII(TV) Corpus Christi, Texas, joins as account executive; Bill Glenn,

account executive, CableRep, Virginia Beach, Va., joins as account executive.

Denny Gomez,

account executive, KNXV-TV Phoenix, named local sales manager, business development.