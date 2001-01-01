Programming

Nicole Browning,

executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, MTV Networks, New York, named president of that area.

Clark Morehouse,

VP, sales, Microcast, New York joins Tribune Entertainment, New York, as senior VP, advertiser sales.

Jane Cruz,

VP, human resources, Universal Television and Networks Group, Universal City, Calif., promoted to senior VP of that function. Steve Hellmuth,

senior VP and GM, Major League Baseball Productions, New York, joins NBA Entertainment, Secaucus, N.J., as senior VP, operations and technology.

George Krug,

director, network operations, Lifetime Television, New York, named VP, network operations.

Appointments at Discovery Networks: Justin Albert,

CEO, executive producer, Transatlantic Café, London and Washington, joins as VP, production and executive producer, Bethesda, Md.; Annie Howell,

director, communications, Discovery Health Channel, promoted to VP, communications, Discovery Networks, Los Angeles; Christine Alvarez,

senior manager, business development, promoted to director, licensed promotions, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Bravo Networks, Bethpage, NY:Barbara Shornick,

director, advertising, History Channel, promoted to VP, consumer marketing; Theresa Britto,

senior manager, marketing, named director, national advertising sales marketing; Bill Brennan,

manager, Rogers & Cowan, New York, joins as area manager; Anne Halsey,

affiliate marketing specialist, A & E Television Networks, New York, joins as consumer marketing manager; Kristen Homoly,

administrator, consumer marketing, promoted to supervisor, national advertising sales marketing.

Marlene Zakovich,

director, publicity, Fox Kids & Fox Family daytime, promoted to VP, corporate communications and publicity, Fox Family Channel & Fox Kids Network.

Appointments at STARZ!, Englewood, Colo.: Ellen Mednick,

managing producer, promoted to director, on-air promotion; Nancy Silverstone,

director, program acquisitions, promoted to executive director.

Appointments at New England Cable News, Boston: Iris Adler,

executive editor, named executive editor, Indepth Programming; Tom Melville,

executive producer, promoted to assistant news director.