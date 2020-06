Programming

Lorraine Snebold,

VP, creative services, WTTG(TV) Washington, D.C., joins The National Geographic Channel, Washington, D.C., as senior VP, brand management.



Charles Sommer,

director of business and legal affairs, USA Broadcasting, New York, named general counsel and senior VP, business affairs.



Thalia Doherty,

sales manager, Cartoon Network, Los Angeles, named VP, Western region, sales and marketing.



Robert V. Edney,

account executive, A & E Television Networks, New York, named VP, advertising sales planning.



James Petretti,

director, syndication research, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, Culver City, Calif., named VP, syndication research.



Jim Morganthaler,

executive director, SportsTicker, Jersey City, N.J., named GM.

Appointments at Touchstone Television, Los Angeles:

Charissa Victors Gilmore,

senior manager publicity, promotion and special events, Buena Vista International Television, Los Angeles joins as publicity director;

Sharon Liggins,

director of communications and publicity, Odyssey Network, Los Angeles, joins as publicity director.

Appointments at Fox Cable Networks Group:

Matt Packard,

manager, affiliate sales and marketing, Irving, Texas, named director of affiliate sales and marketing, Southwest region;

Cynthia MacCallum,

director, network broadcasting, BCE Media, Toronto, Canada, joins as manager, alternate technology distribution, Los Angeles;

Kristi Staab,

director, affiliate sales and marketing, Phoenix, Ariz., named director of local ad sales, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York:

Naomi Frisch,

director, local promotions and events, affiliate marketing, named director, East Coast talent;

JoAnn Grigioni,

manager, affiliate marketing department, named manager, East Coast talent.

Appointments at Lifetime Television, Los Angeles:

Amanda Gibbs,

regional account manager, named director, distribution and field marketing;

Alexandra Carsia,

marketing and promotions coordinator, CableRep Arizona, named manger, distribution and field marketing:

Arlene Damasco,

marketing communications specialist, Cox Communications, San Diego, named manager, distribution and field marketing.