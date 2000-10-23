Programming

Appointments at FOX Television Studios, Los Angeles:

James B. Sharp,



VP, physical production, named senior VP, physical production;

Martin Carlson,



director of business and legal affairs, named VP, business and legal affairs;

Bob Lemchen,



VP, physical production, named senior VP, FOX TV Pictures.

Anne Sweeney,



president, Disney/ABC Cable Networks and Disney Channel, Los Angeles, named president ABC Cable Networks Group and Disney Channel Worldwide.

Appointments at FOX Family Channel, Atlanta:

Burt Bagley,



Southeast account manager, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, joins as director, affiliate sales and marketing;

Megan Rock,



director of local ad sales, Discovery Network, Bethesda, Md., join as director, affiliate sales and marketing;

Stephanie Triplett,



account manager, O'Brien et al. Advertising, Virginia Beach, Va., joins as manager, affiliate sales and marketing;

Annie Boland,



owner, retail establishment, Atlanta, joins as manager, affiliate promotions.

Timothy Rosta,



executive director, Lifebeat Inc., New York, joins MTV, New York, as VP, trade marketing.

Karen J. Lincoln,



business development director, KPMG Consulting, New York, joins Hispanic Television Network, Fort Worth, Texas, as chief operating officer.

Jack Hamann,



correspondent and documentary producer, CNN, Seattle, joins

The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer,

as Seattle bureau chief.