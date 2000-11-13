

Jonathan Katz,

VP, marketing, CNN Newsource Sales Inc., Atlanta, named senior VP, worldwide program planning and acquisitions, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta.

Kenneth Bettsteller,

president, satellite distribution and business development, News Corp., Los Angeles, joins E! Networks, Los Angeles, as chief operating officer.



Debby Beece,

consultant, Oxygen Media, New York, named president, programming.

Appointments at Twentieth Television, Los Angeles:

Patrice Callahan,

VP, FOX Channels Group, Los Angeles, joins as VP, business and legal affairs;

Todd Rodriguez,

counsel, business and legal affairs, FOX Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, joins in the same capacity.



Gary Thorne,

senior VP, business development, U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn., joins Moviewatch, Los Angeles, as president and chief operating officer.



Shawn Blake,

director of publicity, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, named VP, media relations.

Appointments at ESPN, New York:

Maureen Murray Quinn,

VP, marketing Trump Org. New York, joins as executive director, ESPY Awards;

Maura Mandt,

producer, special projects, named director, event and program development, ESPY Awards;

Rachel Mack,

promotion director, named director of marketing, ESPY Awards.



Rob Jacobson,

senior VP, distribution and product development, iN DEMAND, New York, named executive VP.



Jocelyn Brandeis,

publicist, trade and media relations, Showtime Networks Inc., New York, joins iNEXTV Corp., New York, as manager, corporate communications.