Norma Acland,

controller, business affairs, Granada Media Group, London, joins The Carsey-Warner Co., Los Angeles, as senior VP, legal affairs.



Bruce Gillmer,

VP, music and talent relations, VH1, New York, named senior VP, music and talent relations.

Appointments at Universal Television & Networks Group, Universal City, Calif.:

Robb Smith,

director, global marketing strategy, named VP, sales operations, Universal International Television;

Phyllis Bagdadi,

VP, nontheatrical operations, named senior VP.

Appointments at PBS:

Alyce Myatt,

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, program officer for media, Chicago, joins as VP, programming, Midwest region, Chicago;

Cheryl A. Jones,

director, business affairs and development, Discovery Pictures and Themed Entertainment, Bethesda, Md., joins as director, program development and independent film, Alexandria, Va.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York:

Linda Reddington,

director, integrated sales and marketing, named VP, integrated sales and marketing, advertising sales;

Jill Andrews,

manager, affiliated marketing, named director.



Stephen Lindsey,

director of sales planning, Paramount International Television Inc., Los Angeles, joins FOX Television Studios, Los Angeles, as director, business development.