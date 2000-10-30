Todd McNulty, director, creative production staff, FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, named VP, on-air promotion.



Kevin Cohen,

VP, business development, new media, Turner International Asia Pacific Ltd., Hong Kong, named senior VP/GM, interactive/enhanced television, sales, Turner Network, Atlanta.



Ed Stephen,

creative services and promotion director, WPGH-TV and WCWB-TV Pittsburgh, joins CNN Newsource Sales, Atlanta, as VP, marketing.

Appointments at Playboy TV:

Sherijo Damico,

director of sales and affiliate marketing, The Box Network/ DMX, Los Angeles, joins as director of sales and affiliate marketing, Beverly Hills, Calilf.:

Shawn Gannon,

sales and marketing manager, Prime Cable of Chicago, joins as director of sales and affiliate marketing, Chicago.



Jane Blaney,

VP, program acquisitions and scheduling, USA Network, New York, named senior VP of that function.



Emiliano Calemzuk,

director of media ventures, FOX Latin Entertainment Channels, Los Angeles, VP/GM, FOX Kids Latin America. Appointments at Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo.:

John Loomis,

accounting manager, named senior manager of accounting;

Jim Urick,

named manager, program and acquisitions finance.



Marla Greenstein,

director of marketing, South Florida, Comcast, joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as VP, customer marketing.



Daniela Welteke,

VP, international programming and co-production, FOX Television Studios, Los Angeles, named senior VP, international programming and production operations, FOX World Productions, there.



Alejandro Garcia Ramon,

VP, international television, Latin America, Universal Studios, Miami, joins Columbia TriStar International Television, Miami, as VP, international networks.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York:

Doris Cultraro,

senior VP, facilities and off services, BSMG Worldwide, New York, joins as VP, administration;

Molly Garner,

director of human resources, named VP, workforce strategies.



Russel Best,

VP/GM, National Video Center, New York, named senior VP/GM.



David Manougian,

director of marketing advertising sales and new media, The Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., named chief operating officer.



Steve Linde,

VP, sales manager, Seattle office, Blair Television, named VP, director of sales, New York.

Appointments at Court TV, Los Angeles:

David deKadt,

VP, Western region and national accounts, named senior VP of that function;

Michael Cooper,

director, Western region, named VP, Western region;

Ziba Kaboli,

manager, Western region, named director, Western region.