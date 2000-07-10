Appointments at National Geographic Channel International, Washington: Janet Vissering, VP, international acquisitions, named senior VP, programming and operations; Mark Green, director, international acquisitions, named VP, programming; Stephen L. Kabler, director of business and legal affairs, named senior VP of business affairs and general counsel; Paul Durbin, director of research, named VP, research and editorial.

Mark De Vitre, VP, business and legal affairs, FOX Cable Networks, Los Angeles. named senior VP, operations, FX Networks and GM, FOX Movie Channel.

David Safran, senior VP, advertising sales, Internet TV network, Pseudo Programs, New York, joins Burly Bear Network, there, as senior VP, advertising sales.

Ken Schwab, senior VP, worldwide program planning and acquisitions, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, named senior VP, programming, acquisitions and new media, Turner Network Television.

Kelly Coogan Swanson, director, consumer marketing, Hallmark Entertainment, New York, named VP, marketing.

Jennifer Raucher, director of development, Barwood Films, New York, joins VP, program development, television division, Shooting Gallery, New York.

Appointments at STARZ! Pictures, Beverly Hills, Calif.: Gus Avila, development assistant, named story editor; Jessica Stamen, director of development for television, Davis Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, joins as director of development.

Amy Zelvin, VP, Ruder Finn public relations, New York, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as senior manager of communications.

Peter Gochis, VP, Western region, Turner Broadcasting, San Francisco, joins ZDTV, San Francisco, as VP, affiliate sales.

Appointments at CNN Newsource Sales Inc.: Jerry DeMink, director, affiliate sales, Atlanta, named VP, news development; Doug Jones, Northeast sales manager, New York, named VP, sales, Northeastern region.

Tony Dunaif, VP, market development, affiliate sales and marketing, MTV Network, New York, named VP, business development, MTV and VH1.

Jennifer Westhoven, correspondent, Reuters Television and Text, New York, joins CNNfn, New York, as senior markets editor.

Appointments at Discovery Channel, Bethesda, Md.: Mick Kaczorowski, executive producer, Discovery Channel pictures, named executive producer, prime time programming; Stephen Reverand, independent writer and producer, named executive producer, prime time programming; Jack Smith, writer/producer, Anatomy of Crime, Court TV, Los Angeles, joins as executive producer, prime time programming.