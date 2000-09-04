Programming

Thomas Tyrer, VP, corporate communications, FOX Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, named senior VP, corporate communications, FOX Cable Networks Group and FOX Television Studios.

Michael Sakin, VP, entertainment sales, Eastern region, FX, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales, FX and the National Geographic Channel U.S.

Mark Nelson, senior broadcast producer, Nightline, ABC, Washington, joins National Geographic Channel U.S., Washington, as VP and executive producer, news.