Kenneth Locker, CEO, iMovieStudio.com, Los Angeles, joins Comedy Central, New York, as senior VP, enterprises and new media.

Mary D. Silverman, senior VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Court TV, New York, named senior VP, acquisitions and development.

Larry Gillman, senior VP and CFO, FOX Sports International, Los Angeles, also named GM, FOX Sports World and FOX Sports Espanol.

Brian Kesterson, VP, financial planning and analysis, Universal Television & Networks Group, Universal City, Calif., named senior VP, finance.

Appointments at CNN Newsource, Atlanta: Linda Jones Jenkins, dayside producer, named senior producer, feeds department; Beth Carter Camp, national coordinating producer, CNN Newsource Live, named senior producer.

Jeffery Imberman, VP, advertising/ sales, Eastern region, Speedvision Network, New York, joins Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc., New York, as VP, entertainment sales.

Ruby Peckford, project manager and producer, Region 20, San Antonio, joins Insight for Living, Anaheim, Calif., as VP, U.S. media.

Chuck Shaftler, VP, programming, FX, Los Angeles, named senior VP, programming.

Dennis Adamovich, managing director, marketing works, The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, joins Cartoon Network, Atlanta, as VP of consumer marketing.

Appointments at Paramount Domestic Television: Robert Wussler, VP, Western manager, Los Angeles, to VP, Western regional manager, there; Bill Webb, account executive, Chicago, named central division manager, there; Jon Joseph, account executive, New York, named Eastern division manager, there.

Appointments at FOX Cable Networks Group: Ashley L. Nielsson, senior account executive, transactional content group, TVN Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins as manager, affiliate sales and marketing, Western region, Los Angeles; Sara M. Viard, sales-development executive, HBO, Denver, joins as manager, affiliate sales and marketing, Rocky Mountain region, Denver; Robert Adelman, manger affiliate sales, FOX Sports Net South, Atlanta, named regional director, affiliate sales and marketing, Southeast region, there.

Angela Somerville, coordinator, NBC Primetime Television, Los Angeles, joins Wolf Films, Los Angeles, as director of programming.

Pauline Bohm, VP, worldwide marketing, Pearson Television, Santa Monica, Calif., named senior VP, international marketing.

Marc Musicus, director, affiliate relations and national accounts, Telemundo Network Group, New York, joins Game Show Network, New York, as VP, sales, Eastern region.

Eileen Begg, marketing manager, New York Road Runners Club, New York, joins Showtime, New York, as director, online advertising sales.

Jess Aguirre, director, research, Warner Bros. Television Productions, Los Angeles, joins Odyssey Network, Los Angeles, as VP, research.

Rich Goldfarb, senior VP, national ad sales, NBC Cable and syndication sales and marketing, CNBC, New York, named senior VP, media sales, National Geographic Channel and FOX Cable Networks, New York.