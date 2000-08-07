Patrick Kennedy, VP, corporate development, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Culver City, Calif., named senior VP, Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment, there.

Steven Shipowitz, associate GM and senior executive producer, CNN Airport Network, Atlanta, named VP.

Howard Homonoff, general counsel, NBC Cable Networks, Fort Lee, N.J., joins CNBC/Dow Jones Business Video, there, as VP and GM.

Larry Bear, afternoon drive time host, WYNY(FM) Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., named host, Stars of Country, Westwood One, there.

Appointments at QVC, West Chester, Pa.: Paul Callaro, director of merchandising home furnishing, named VP, merchandising, jewelry; Doug Rose, marketing director, named VP, merchandising brand development.

Kimberly Schraw, manager, Midwest advertising sales, The WB Network, Chicago, joins Court TV, Chicago, as director, Midwest sales.

Andrew Carl Wilk, executive VP, programming and production, National Geographic Television, Washington, named executive VP, programming and production division, The National Geographic Channel, there.

Appointments at CNN: Keith A. Berkelhamer, director of research, sales and marketing, New York, named VP, research, interactive sales, there; Jon A. Diament, VP, sales, CNN, New York, named senior VP, sales, there; Terry Guitron, Western region sales manager, Turner Interactive, Los Angeles, named VP, interactive sales manager, there; Paul Thenstedt, interactive sales manager, Chicago, named VP, interactive sales manager, there.

Appointments at Court TV: Julie Barrack, director, West Coast sales, Los Angeles, named VP, West Coast sales; there; Michael Labriola, director, East Coast sales, New York, named VP, East Coast sales, there: Heather Curatolo, account executive, New York, named manager, direct response/paid programming, there.

Jennifer Lopez, meteorologist, WTLV-TV Jacksonville, Fla., joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as on-camera meteorologist.

Amy Genkins, VP, deputy general counsel, The Columbia House Company, New York, joins Lifetime Entertainment, there, as senior VP, legal services.