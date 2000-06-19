Doug Yates, VP, FOX Kids, Los Angeles, named senior VP, marketing, FOX Family Channel and FOX Kids Network, Los Angeles.

Doug Cohn, senior director, music video promotion and media development, Atlantic Records, New York, joins VH1, New York, as director, music and talent relations.

Jake Tauber, senior VP, programming, Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif., named executive VP.

Appointments at CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J.: Michael J. Michell, director, station research/ sales marketing, WNBC, New York, joins as director, ad sales research; Lori Ann La Rocco, executive producer, mainstreet.com, Orlando, Fla., joins as producer, Marketweek.

Appointments at USA Cable, New York: Ray Giacopelli, VP, audience analysis, USA Network, New York, named VP, research; David Lestch, director, business affairs, named VP, business affairs.

Appointments at AMC Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Sid Eshleman, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Western region, named senior VP, Western region; Joe Glennon, regional sales manager, Western region, named regional director, Western region.

Jason Marshall, account executive, Bob Gold & Associates, Los Angeles, joins The Hot Networks, Los Angeles, as director of marketing and business development.