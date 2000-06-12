PROGRAMMING

Yolanda Parks, supervising producer, The E! True Hollywood Story, E! Networks, Los Angeles, named manager, development.

Julian Scott, VP, international production and executive producer, international television group, Children's Television Workshop, New York, named VP, creative development.

Appointments at Bravo Networks, Bethpage, N.Y.: Adam Weinstein, supervisor, affiliate and trade public relations, named manager, affiliate and trade public relations, Bravo and IFC; Jennifer Peterson, junior publicist, Bravo, named supervisor, public relations; Elektra Gray, coordinator, publicity and marketing, Broadway Video, New York, named manager, public relations, IFC; Tara McGuire, public relations coordinator, AMC, Bethpage, joins as junior publicist.

Tod R. Hullin, senior VP, corporate communications and public policy, The Seagram Co. Ltd., New York, named executive VP of that function.

Dan Thatte, VP, worldwide applications support, Compaq Computer Corp., Boston, joins Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, as senior VP, information technology.

Kirk Iwanowski, director of affiliate marketing, Sundance Channel, New York, named VP, affiliate and trade marketing.

Amy Baker, manager, talent relations, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., joins FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, as manager, talent relations.

William Jenkins, founder, William M. Jenkins Management, Los Angeles, joins Nelvana Ltd., Los Angeles, as VP, development, prime time and kids action-adventure series.

Appointments at Resort Sports Network Inc., San Francisco: Christina D. Carey, new-media sales account executive, KPIX-TV San Francisco, joins as West Coast Web sales specialist; Sigmund Naah, account executive, National Cable Communications, San Francisco, joins as West Coast television sales specialist.

Jose Prado, principal, Karvelle Development, USA, Miami, joins The Broadcast Video Group, Miami, as VP, strategic planning and development.