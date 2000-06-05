PROGRAMMING

Jewell Engstrom, VP, planning and control, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, finance, Disney/ABC Cable Networks.

Andrew B. Knopf, director, media sales, World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc., New York, named VP, sales.

Clarissa Weirick, VP, corporate legal counsel, Warner Bros., Burbank, Calif., named VP, business and legal affairs, new media.

Appointments at MTV Networks, New York: Lisa Silfen, VP, consumer products, MTV and VH1, named VP, program enterprises, for both; Jeannie Kedas, VP, corporate communications and public responsibility, MTV Networks, named VP, communications, MTV.

Judy Harris, VP, corporate development and corporate officer in charge of e-commerce, Binney & Smith Crayola Brand, Easton, Pa., joins Discovery Communications Inc., as senior VP/GM, consumer and educational products groups.

Tom Rhee, independent telecommunications regulatory consultant, Atlanta, named director, contracts administration, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta.

Lenore Washington-Graham, marketing director, Bresnan Communications, New York, joins Scripps Networks, New York, as director, affiliate marketing.

Howard Handler, senior VP, marketing and fan development, NFL Properties Inc., New York, joins Burly Bear Network, New York, as CEO.

Appointments at Scripps Networks, Detroit: Stacey Case, Midwest field marketing manager, named Midwest regional account executive; Jacquie Manatrey, Midwest regional coordinator, named Midwest field marketing manager.

Appointments at The Inspiration Network, Charlotte, N.C.: John Brewster, manager, distribution and affiliate relations, Gaylord Entertainment, Z Music Television, Nashville, Tenn., joins as affiliate director, central region, Nashville; Wendy Vinson, Southeast affiliate sales manager, FOX Family Channel, Atlanta, joins as director, affiliate relations, Atlantic region.