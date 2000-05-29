PROGRAMMING

John Carrozza, senior VP, sales planning, FOX Family Worldwide, New York, named executive VP.

Maureen Hunt, VP, human resources, Restaurant Associates Industries, New York, joins FOX News Channel, New York, as VP, human resources.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York: Robert Burger, director, applications development, named VP, information technology; Christopher Pergola, VP/controller, named senior VP, finance and strategic planning; Debbie Thrush, director, accounting services, named VP, risk management and accounting services.

Ted Grosso, national sales manager, New England Cable News, Boston, named general sales manager.

Appointments at Christian Broadcasting Network, Virginia Beach, Va.: Bob Hammer, director of broadcast operations, named VP; Reverend Joel Palser, spiritual-life director, named VP.