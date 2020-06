Tom Halleen, VP, prime time acquisitions and scheduling, FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, named VP, original movies, acquisitions and scheduling.

Appointments at Lifetime Television, New York: Laura Dunn, director, special markets, named regional director, distribution and field marketing, Eastern region; Matthew Damicone, regional sales manager, FOX News Channel/Fox Movie Channel, New York, joins as regional director, distribution, field marketing, Eastern region.

John Hartinger, VP, affiliate sales Mid-Atlantic region, A & E Television Networks Interactive, New York, named VP, new media.

Melani Griffith, former director, Southeast region, Discovery Networks, New York, joins AMC Networks, New York, as VP, Eastern region.

Philippe Perebinossoff, executive director, motion pictures for television programming, ABC, Los Angeles, joins Team Entertainment, Los Angeles, as senior VP, long-form programming.

Robert J. Regan, senior VP, programming, GTE MainStreet Interactive Television, Los Angeles, joins Twin Entertainment, Los Angeles, as president, COO.

Appointments at USA Cable, New York: Gregory Jackson, tax manager, Arthur Andersen LLP, New York joins as tax manager; Tom O'Hara, VP, finance and sales administration, International Management Group, New York, joins as director, finance; Sonya Joo, manager, financial and strategic planning, named director, strategic planning.

Dave Ward, director, programming and promotion, wkcf (tv) Clermont, Fla. (Orlando, Fla. area), named VP, programming, Emmis Television, Orlando.