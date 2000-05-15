PROGRAMMING

David Gwizdowski, southwest TV regional sales executive, Associated Press, Dallas, named director, television networks, Washington.

Robert H. Friedman, VP, cable sales, domestic television division, Paramount Television Group, New York, named senior VP, cable sales manager.

Matthew White, president WPA Film Library, Chicago, named head of the film library, National Geographic Television, Washington.

Appointments at FX, Los Angeles: Eric Shiu, director of marketing, named VP, marketing and advertising; Rebecca Mann, theatrical marketing department, DreamWorks SKG, Los Angeles, named director, promotions; Kelly McGinnis, senior producer/director, TBS, Atlanta, named creative director, on-air.

Tracy Dolgin, COO, FOX Sports Net, Los Angeles, named president.

Appointments at The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Jason Hyde, associate director, research, named brand director, audience research; Mark Richardson, marketing manager, advertising sales, named brand director.

Lolee Aries, VP, production, Film Roman, Los Angeles, joins Nickelodeon as VP, production, animation studios, there.

Stephen Youngwood, director, software, books and new business, consumer products, Nickelodeon, New York, named VP, interactive products and book publishing.

Appointments at TV Guide, Tulsa, Okla.: Steve Nolfi, senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Spice Networks, New York, joins as VP, sales, Northeast region, New York; Tonia O'Connor, senior director, affiliate sales, Radnor, Pa., named VP, sales strategy.

Joan Aceste, VP, legal and business affairs, Comedy Central, New York, named senior VP.

Larry W. Jones, senior VP and general manager, TV Land, New York, named executive VP/GM.

Appointments at Lifetime Television, Los Angeles: Tracy Barrett, director, affiliate marketing, FOX Family Channels, Los Angeles, joins as director, affiliate advertising sales and distribution marketing; Roxanna Klimovich, corporate marketing manager, Falcon Communications, Los Angeles, joins as director, distribution planning.

Claude Howard, director, marketing, Playboy TV, Beverly Hills, Calif., named VP, satellite and special markets.

Deborah Giles, director, purchasing and travel, Carsey-Werner Co. LLC, Studio City, Calif., named VP, administrative services.

Jay Weinman, director, video post production, Warner Bros., Burbank, Calif., joins Sony Pictures, Culver City, Calif. as director, post production.

Appointments at A & E Television Networks, New York: Michael Peretz, manager, financial planning, named director, business development; Rosalind Clay Carter, director, employee development, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, New York, joins as senior VP.

Karen Bronzo, director, marketing for the Americas, Turner InternationalSales, New York, named VP, marketing and promotions, Turner Broadcating Systems, New York.

Sheila R. Shayon, VP, Time Warner New Media Consulting, New York, joins Wisdom Television, New York, as VP, programming, production and operations.

Ralph Cerenzio, director, News 12 Networks, New York, named VP, sales.