Ted Rubin, director, labor relations, Warner Bros., Burbank, Calif., named VP, labor relations.

Karen Cassell, VP, public relations, TNT, Atlanta, named senior VP.

Christie Dreyfuss, executive in charge of production, Scholastic Productions, New York, joins Nelvana Limited, as director, development, Los Angeles.

Appointments at FOX Channels Group, Los Angeles: Michael Biard, attorney, Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe, Los Angeles, joins as director, affiliate business affairs; Don Green, marketing specialist, Nissan Motor Corp., Torrance, Calif., joins as director, field operations; Suzanne Holtermann, national director, affiliate marketing, The Health Network, Orlando, Fla., joins as affiliate marketing manager.

Appointments at ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Donna Campbell, assistant controller, named VP/controller; Willy Burkhardt, senior VP and managing director, ESPN International, named executive VP, Enterprises and ESPN International, New York.

Cami Winikoff, executive VP and chief administrative officer, Trimark Pictures, Marina Del Ray, Calif., named COO.

Jamie Chasalow, director, consumer insight, FOX Family Worldwide, Los Angeles, named VP, consumer insight.

John Smith, regional VP, affiliate relations, In Demand, Buckhead, Ga., joins TVN Entertainment there as VP, transactional content distribution.

Laureen Ong, VP/GM, WTTG(TV) Washington, joins National Geographic Channel, there, as president.

Cynthia Rubins, director, client business systems, USA Network, New York, named VP, sales/business integration, USA Cable.

John West, VP, integrated sales and marketing, Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn., named senior VP, advertising sales, Speedvision and Outdoor Life Network.

John Jones, senior music programmer, MuchMusic/Much More Music, Toronto, joins The Box Music Network, Miami Beach, Fla., as VP, programming.

Larry Novenstern, senior VP and director, sports marketing services, BBDO Worldwide Network, New York, joins Sportvision Inc., there, as executive VP, sales and marketing.

Barry Schulman, VP, programming and program strategies, A & E Network, is also serving as worldwide chairman of The New York Festivals International Television Programming & Promotion Awards for the year 2000.

Clotilde Dillon, director, employee relations, Associated Press, New York, joins MTV Networks, there, as VP, diversity.

Appointments at New Ventures Group, Knoxville, Tenn.: Channing Dawson, senior VP, new media, HGTV, Knoxville, named senior VP; Michael Evans, senior VP, assistant GM and CFO, The Food Network, New York, joins as senior VP, finance; John J. deGarmo Jr., VP, Scripps Networks affiliate marketing and local ad sales, there, joins as VP; Harry Jenkins, VP, software production, The Walt Disney Channel, Los Angeles, joins as VP, technology.

Franklin Watson, president, Management and Marketing Consulting Inc., Tallahassee, Fla., joins Florida's News Channel, there, as GM.

Appointments at Blackboard Entertainment, Oakland, Calif.: Glen Yunker, VP, director sales, named senior VP, sales and acquisitions; M. J. Worthington, regional sales manager, Imperial Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins as national sales manager; Michael Rumensky, senior account executive, Golden Books, New York, joins as director, schools and libraries; Ellen Trachtenberg, video buyer, Library Video Company, Wynnewood, Pa., joins as regional sales manager.

Tim Somers, central regional manager, affiliate relations and sales, FOX Family Channel, Oak Brook, Ill., joins Rnethealth.com as central region VP, affiliate sales for Recovery Network.

Bernie Mullin, principal, Aspire Group, Denver, joins NBA, New York, as senior VP, team marketing and business operations.

Appointments at Minnesota Wild, St. Paul, Minn.: Laura Day, director corporate development, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis, joins as VP, corporate partnerships; Steve Griggs, VP, Sportsco International LP and Skydome, Toronto, joins as VP, customer sales and service; Matt Majka, VP, product marketing, named VP, marketing; Bill Robertson, director, communications, named VP, communications and broadcasting.