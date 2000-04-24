Appointments at WWF, Stamford, Conn.: Peter Berkowitz, marketing consultant, named manager, pay-per-view marketing; Scott Drake, local broadcast buyer, Creative Media, New York, named manager, media planning and buying; Amy Zack, administration assistant, named coordinator, pay-per-view marketing.

Appointments at FOX Family Worldwide, Los Angeles: Lydia Ash, director, educational policies and program practices, named VP, standards and practices, prime time programming; Kelly DeLap, director, educational policies and program practices, named VP, education and standards, children's programming.

Steve Carcano, GM, FOX Movie Channel, Los Angeles, resigns.

Neil Schubert, VP, publicity, advertising and promotion, USA Television Group, West Hollywood, Calif., named senior VP.

Bruce Tuchman, GM, global network ventures, Nickelodeon International, New York, named senior VP, new-media ventures, Nickelodeon, there.

Colleen Fahey Rush, VP, research and planning, VH1, New York, named senior VP, research and planning.

Steven Cohen, director, USA Broadcasting Inc., Los Angeles, named director, business affairs, Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif.

Appointments at Bravo Networks, Westlake, Texas: Kim Francis, affiliate marketing manager, Southern region, named regional sales manager, there; Deborah Wrazin, manager, local advertising sales, E! Entertainment Television, Hartford, Conn., named manager, special markets, Southern region.

Marc Lorber, VP, television, Phoenix Pictures, Los Angeles, named VP, development and production, Carlton America, there.

Ralph J. Sorrentino, executive VP and CFO, Liberty Digital Inc., New York, named president and CEO, Digital Creative Development Corp., there.

Barry Schulman, VP, programming, program strategy, A & E Network, New York, named chairman, The New York Festivals International Programming & Promotions Awards, there.

Jodi DeRiszner, sales and marketing analyst, NBC cable Western region advertising sales group, CNBC, San Francisco, named associate account executive.

Mike DeArruda, executive producer, Bent Animation Inc., Toronto, joins The Animation House, there, as executive producer.

Kevin Annison, director, business affairs, Sunshine Network, Orlando, Fla., named assistant GM.

Karen Corbett, marketing manager, GEMS Television, Miramar, Fla., named director, marketing.

Stephen Tapp, VP and GM, ChumCity International, Toronto, named VP and GM, ChumCity's Citytv and CablePulse24, there.

Peter Dunn, local sales manager, WNBC(TV) New York, named senior VP, television sales and marketing, NBC, there.

Tom Chiappetta, director, communications, Country Music Television, CBS Cable, New York, named director media relations, FOX Sports Net, New York.

Robert E. Gemignani, human resources director, Random House Inc., New York, named VP, human resources USA Cable, there.

Jay R. Feldman, executive VP/GM Discovery Network's Travel Channel, New York, resigns.