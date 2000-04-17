Michael O. Johnson, president and managing director, Asia region, Walt Disney International, Burbank, Calif., named president, Walt Disney International, there.

Michael Hausman, director, technical operations, Hearst Entertainment, New York, named VP, technical operations.

Appointments at Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, Culver City, Calif: Akiko Kumagai-Kuo, senior manager, corporate development, named director, Internet strategy and marketing; Tracey Tardiff, manager, market research, Columbia Pictures Worldwide Marketing, Culver City, Calif., named associate director of marketing, Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, there.

Appointments at Nickelodeon: Laura E. Wendt, VP, research, Nickelodeon International, London, named senior VP, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and TV Land research and planning, New York; Lisa Judson, senior VP and senior creative director, Nickelodeon, New York, named senior VP, programming and executive creative director, there; Gina Ross, director, multicultural marketing, Buena Vista Pictures, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing, Nickelodeon, Hollywood, Calif.

Jill Higson, national sales director, E! Online, Los Angeles, named VP, ad sales.

Appointments at ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: William P. Burkhardt, senior VP and managing director, New York, ESPN International, named executive VP, ESPN International and Enterprises; Rick Alessandri, VP/GM, SportsTicker, Jersey City, N.J., named senior VP/GM, there; Bob Eaton, VP/managing editor, Bristol, Conn., named senior VP, there; Jed Drake, VP, remote production, Bristol, Conn., named senior VP, there.

Appointments at JP Kids, San Francisco: Liz Nealon, VP, executive producer, New York, named senior VP and executive producer, there; Miranda Barry, VP, creative affairs, San Francisco, named senior VP and executive director, there; Michele Weiss, director, development/animation specialist, named VP, development, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Unapix Entertainment Inc., New York: David. A. Dreilinger, co-president, named president and CEO; Rob Miller, president, Unapix Program Enterprises, named president, Unapix Television.

Chris Greenleaf, manager, programming and development, CBS/Eyemark Entertainment, Los Angeles, named VP, development, Triage Entertainment, Sherman Oaks, Calif.