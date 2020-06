Frank Pintauro, senior VP/senior creative director, creative services, Showtime Networks, New York, expands responsibilities to include programming.

William T. Baumann, executive VP, PorchLight Entertainment, Los Angeles, also named chief operating officer. Erin Austin, VP, business and legal department, Artisan Entertainment, Santa Monica, Calif., named senior VP.

Mike McCarthy,

executive producer, Madison Square Garden Networks, New York, named executive VP. Kevin Granger, director, programming acquisition finance, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, named VP, strategic planning, network sales.

Appointments at Westwood One: Ross Crystal,

executive director, entertainment development, Metro Networks, Los Angeles, also named executive producer, entertainment news; Richard Marks,

senior VP, Metro Networks/Shadow Broadcast Services, New York, joins as senior VP, information services, New York.

Anita M. Larsen,

director of external communications, The Seagram Co. Ltd., New York, named VP, corporate communications, Joseph E. Seagram & Sons Inc., there.

Appointments at USA Network, Los Angeles: Jim Miller, writer/producer, Wolf Films, Bucks County, Pa., joins as senior VP, original programming; Cari-Esta Albert,

joins as VP, original series development.

Pandit Wright,

senior VP, human resources and administration, Discovery Communi-cations Inc., Bethesda, Md., named executive VP.

Jennifer Chrein,

senior VP, Telescene Film Group, New York, joins Sesame Workshop, New York, as VP, global media.

John Collins,

senior VP, marketing sales, Broadband Sports, Santa Monica, Calif., joins National Football League, New York, as senior VP, entertainment programming and marketing.