Allyson Terry, national show manager, Entertainment Tonight and Real TV, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, joins Columbia TriStar Television, Culver City, Calif., as director, advertising and promotion. Appointments at MTV: Music Television, New York: Heidi Eskenazi, global director, licensing, named VP, licensing; Paul White, manager, consumer products, named director, licensing; Preston Lewis, director, marketing, home video, HBO, New York, joins as director, marketing, retail and program enterprises.

Dennis Grandcolas, director, Southwest region sales, Studios USA Domestic Television, Dallas, named VP of that function.

Appointments at FOX Family Channel, Oak Brook, Ill.: Tim Larson, director, affiliate sales and marketing, named senior director of that function; Virgil Gerin, director of affiliate sales, FOX Sports, Chicago, named director, affiliate sales and marketing, Central region.

Appointments at CableReady, Stamford, Conn.: Louis M. Occhicone, manager of program acquisition, Speedvision Network, Stamford, Conn., joins as director of program operations; Sabrina Sanchez, teaching assistant, Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y., joins as program sales associate.

Bruce Trotter, national sales manager, WFXT-TV Boston, joins FOX Television, New York, as director of sports & marketing, sales.

Appointments at Westwood One: Ross Crystal, executive producer, entertainment news and syndicated programming, Metro Networks, Los Angeles, joins as executive producer, entertainment news, Los Angeles; Steve Winters, national director, marketing, San Antonio, named VP, marketing services, metro networks, Houston.

Appointments at Odyssey Network: James Bono, research manager, Food Network, New York, joins as director, sales research, New York; Chris Ward, account executive, FOX Family Channel, New York, joins as director, Midwest advertising sales, Chicago.

Sheryl Ortiz Barta, manager, human resources, ABC Radio Networks, Dallas, joins Hispanic Television Network, Fort Worth, Texas, as director of human resources.