Appointments at Starz Encore Group, Englewood Colo.: Kathy Schofield, director, creative services, named group director, marketing and creative services; Kirk Dalton, senior designer, named art director.

Barbara Orchard, accountdirector, Showtime Networks, Atlanta, joins Discovery Networks, Charlotte, N.C., as director, affiliate sales and marketing, Southeast region.

Appointments at Westwood One: Chris Greene, senior director, West Coast news networks, Culver City, Calif, named VP, affiliate sales, entertainment; Kane Biscaya, director, affiliate sales, 24/7 formats, Valencia, Calif., named VP, affiliate sales, 24/7 formats.

Appointments at National Geographic Channel, Washington: Christine Kuppens, director, programming, The Travel Channel, Washington, joins as VP, programming; Lisa Perlbinder, director, marketing and e-commerce, National Geographic.com, Washington, joins as VP, marketing; Russell A. Howard, VP, marketing and communications, TEAM Services Marketing and Promotions, New York, joins as VP, brand strategies and communications.

Todd Goodman, manager, broadcasting, National Hockey League, New York, joins Westwood One, New York, as director, marketing and communications.

Appointments at USA Television Group, West Hollywood, Calif.: Neil Strum, senior VP, business and legal affairs, Studios USA, named executive VP, business and legal affairs, USA Television Group; Kathy Bartlett, director, business affairs administration, Studios USA Television, named VP, business affairs administration, USA Television Group; Juliana Carnessale, VP, business and legal affairs, Studios USA Television, named senior VP; Michael A. Thorn, manger of series development, Big Ticket Television, Los Angeles, joins as director, drama development and programming, USA Network.

Appointments at Bravo Networks: Erin Breen, manager, IFC Marketing, Bethpage, N.Y., named director, trade and consumer marketing; Greg Varhely, program manager, Bethpage, N.Y., named manger, new media; Hilary McHone, sales and marketing administrator, Eastern region, New York, named supervisor, digital media; Libby McInerny, programming department consultant, AMC Network, Bethpage, N.Y., joins as manager, IFC new media, New York.

Susan Stockton, director of food production, Food Network, New York, named VP, culinary productions department, there.