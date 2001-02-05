Randy S. Ronning,

president, catalog and Internet, JCPenny, Dallas, named executive VP, QVC, West Chester, Pa.

Neil Hoffman,

senior VP, programming, USA Networks, New York, joins Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York as senior VP, planning, scheduling and acquisitions.

Appointments at Fox News, New York: Shari Berg,

director, newsgathering and operations, promoted to VP, news operations; Bill Shine,

executive producer, prime time, promoted to network executive producer; Bert Solivan,

director, news information, promoted to VP; Janet Alshouse,

director, affiliate relations, promoted to VP, news distribution.

Appointments at Odyssey Network: Shannon Dashiell-Rapp,

creative director, print advertising, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, design; Andrea Kolb,

account manager, Replay TV, New York, joins as director, strategic partnerships, advertising sales, New York; "Hank" Smith,

executive director, human resources, Los Angeles; Len Marino, VP, creative services and on-air promotions, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Brad Samuels,

senior VP, affiliate relations, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Eric Fischer, director, advertising sales, National Basketball Association, New York, joins Fox Family Worldwide, Los Angeles, as VP, advertising sales.

Pat Nevin,

general sales manager, WHBQ-TV Memphis, Tenn., named VP/executive director, Northwest region, Fox Sports Net.

Stephen Friedman,

VP, marketing and strategic planning, Twentieth Century Fox, Los Angeles, joins Discovery Networks, Miami, as VP, marketing.

Appointments at ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Kerry Chandler,

director, human resources, IBM Global Services, Somers, N.Y., joins as VP, human resources; Thomas Murphy,

director, financial team, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Fla., joins as VP, international finance and planning.