Appointments at FOX Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles: Heather G. Thomas, manager, creative services, ESPN Networks, New York, named director, creative services, Los Angeles; A. Wilson Flannery, manager, finance corporate development, Columbia Tristar Home Video, Culver City, Calif., joins as director, affiliate management.

Carol Valentine, senior account executive, iVillage.com, New York, joins Lifetime Television, New York, as director of integrated sponsorship sales.

Mark Kozaki, VP, operations and administration, Discovery Networks U.S., Bethesda, Md., named senior VP, operations and administration.

Betsy Kellman, VP, affiliate marketing, iN Demand, Southfield, Mich., joins The Word Network, Southfield, Mich., as VP marketing and affiliate relations.

Susan Bonney, director of international and subsidiary research, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named VP, marketing research and sales analysis.

Mark Reinhart, VP, international distribution, GRB Entertainment, Sherman Oaks, Calif., named senior VP.

Peter J. Schankowitz, senior development executive, John Goodson Productions, Los Angeles, joins Film Roman, Los Angeles, as president of television programming and development.

Anne Brennan, VP, central region, AMC Networks, Chicago, named senior VP, sales and affiliate marketing.

Gerald Walker, senior

operations manager, CNN Headline News, Atlanta, named director of affiliate relations, sales, CNN Newsource.

Kevin Gordon, national manager, corporate advertising and promotion, JVC America's Corp., New York, joins Showtime Networks Inc., New York, as director, partnership marketing and promotions.

Bob McPhee, national account executive, Columbia TriStar Television, New York, joins Tribune Entertainment Co., New York, as director, advertiser sales.

Deborah Kuryak, eastern division manager, domestic television division, Paramount Television Group, New York, named VP, southwest regional manager, Dallas.

Jon Krobot, account executive, western region, Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles, named manager, western region.

Timothy Mudd, principal, Mudd Media, Los Angeles, joins Hallmark Entertainment, Los Angeles, as executive VP, domestic sales.

Arthur Goody, VP, marketing and programming, Greater Media Cable, Worcester, Mass., joins New England Cable News, Newton, Mass., as director of affiliate relations.