Tony Fox,

senior VP, corporate communications, Comedy Central, New York, named executive VP, corporate communications.

Appointments at Bravo Networks, Bethpage, N.Y.: Barbara Shornick,

director of advertising, The History Channel, New York , joins as VP, consumer marketing; Theresa Britto,

senior manager, marketing, named director, national advertising sales marketing; Bill Brennan,

account executive, Rachel McCallister & Associates/The Pogachefsky Co., New York, joins as area manager, public relations; Anne Halsey,

affiliate marketing specialist, A & E Television Networks, New York, joins as supervisor, national advertising sales marketing; Kristin Homoly,

administrator, consumer marketing, named supervisor, national advertising sales marketing.

Andy Holtzman,

VP, event marketing , Discovery Networks U.S., New York, named senior VP, Discovery Exhibitions and Events.

Appointments at Fox Family Worldwide: Wayne Baker,

director of traffic services and operations, Virginia Beach, Va., named VP, traffic services and operations; Matt Turner,

director, ad sales, Foxkids.com, New York, named VP, advertising sales and business development.

Janice Arouh,

VP, national accounts, Fox Channels Group, Los Angeles, named senior VP, affiliate sales, Fox Family Channel. Nancy Dunn,

co-founder, entertainment division and director, account management and development teams, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles offices, Construct.com, joins Columbia TriStar International Television, Los Angeles, as VP, marketing and creative services.

Joanne B. Modlin,

director of programming research, TNT, Los Angeles, named VP, program research, original programming. Darren Campo,

director, programming and market research, Court TV, New York, named VP, programming and planning.

Thomas A. Quick,

manager, human resources, engineering division, GE Aircraft Engines, Cincinnati, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as VP, human resources. Kathy McMahon,

manager, affiliate sales, HTS, Bethesda, Md., named director of affiliate sales/network development.

Allyson Lattman,

assistant to Pasternack, Studios USA, Television, West Hollywood, Calif., named manager, drama programming.