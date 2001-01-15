Programming

Robert J. Gerrard Jr.,

senior VP/general counsel, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn. and New York, promoted to executive VP/general counsel.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York: Richard Loomis,

VP, advertising & marketing, Nickelodeon, New York, joins VP, advertising & marketing; Robert Stein,

director of production, promoted to VP.

Appointments at VH1, New York: Janet Rollé,

director, marketing & new media, HBO Home Video,

New York, joins as VP, program enterprises; Mary Kallaher,

president & CEO, Axecenter.com, New York, joins as VP, business strategy & development.

Mike Crusham,

marketing manager, Metro Networks/Shadow Broadcasting Services, Houston, appointed VP, sales, western division.

Debbie Greenbaum,

affiliate sales and advertising, Feed the Monster Media, Burbank, Calif., appointed manager, affiliate relations, Jones Radio Networks, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Pax Communications, West Palm Beach, Fla.: Jennifer Getson,

director, network research, promoted to director, sales research and audience analysis; Joe Siegel,

senior art director, promoted to creative director, East Coast.

Taffy Patton,

associate director, Cable in the Classroom, Alexandria, Va., appointed interim executive director.