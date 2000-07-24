Bryan Smith, director of production and on-air, National Geographic Channel International, London, England, named senior VP, production, Washington.

Rodd Feingold, VP, physical production, FOX Family Worldwide, Los Angeles, named senior VP.

Christie Legg, coordinator, marketing and promotion, new digital network, Inspiration Life Television, Charlotte, N.C., named manager of affiliate relations marketing, The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C.

Appointments at Discovery Networks: Bruce Leftkowitz, divisional VP, New York, named senior VP, national advertising sales; Ben Price, divisional VP, regional offices, Los Angeles, named senior VP, national advertising sales.

Appointments at Comedy Central: Lou Wallach, director, creative affairs, FOX Television Studios, Los Angeles, joins as VP, East Coast development and production, New York; Zoe Friedman, senior talent coordinator, Late, Late Show, Worldwide Pants, Los Angeles, joins as director, West Coast development and production, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Twentieth Television, Los Angeles: Cliff Lachman, senior VP, programming and production, named executive VP, programming and production; Lee Gonslaves, VP, development, named senior VP, development.

Fontana Fitzwilson, senior director of research, TV Guide Networks, Tulsa, Okla., named VP, marketing research.

Kyle Sherman, senior VP, national spot sales, Western sales, Los Angeles, FOX Sports Net, named senior VP and director, national spot sales.

Kevin Conner, controller, Tribune Broadcasting Co., Chicago, named director, finance and administration, WGN Cable, there.

Howard Schacter, VP, communications, SFX Sports Group, New York, named VP of public relations.

Maggie Spurlin, director, public relations, Sambuca Group Ltd., Atlanta, joins FOX Cable Networks, Atlanta, as account executive.