Program Promos Get Prime PIX Placement

Tribune-owned WB affiliate WPIX New York will give prime space to two half-hour promos for the netlet's fall season.

It is the second year that WPIX has teamed with Tribune's KTLA Los Angeles and WGN Chicago to produce the preview shows, this year dubbed The Women of The WB and The Guys Who Make It Happen, but it is the first time the station will slate the shows in prime time.

But rather than rob Peter to promote Paul, it will not preempt any WB time but instead air them back to back on Saturday (Sept. 3, 9-10), the only night The WB doesn't program. The station will then re-air them Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

The shows will air in various time periods and on all Tribune-owned WB affiliates (Tribune is also part owner of the network) and on most other affiliates as well.

The programs feature the local entertainment reporters from the three stations--Toni Senecal of WPIX, Sam Rubin of KTLA, and Dean Richard of WGN--interviewing stars of new and returning series.

Dukes of Hazzard fans will want to tune in to see John Schneider (Smallville) showing off the General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger he drove in the series and now owns.

WGN plans to air the shows back to back on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5-6 p.m.