Trending

Program Partners Snags New Procedural

By

Program Partners, in tandem with Canadian distributor Thunderbird Films, is picking up another show from Chris Haddock, the man behind Da Vinci's Inquest.

That off-Canadian TV syndicated hour procedural drama has proven a big hit for Program Partners this season. It is cleared in 98% of the country for season two.

The new acquisition is also a procedural drama, Intelligence, about the interplay between a crime boss and the law enfrocement officers trying to bring him down.

The series is slated to launch in fall 2006 on the CBC.

Program Partners also distributes a two-hour block of syndicated cop shows, Crime Watch, consisting of Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, which is cleared in 90% of the country for a fall 2006 launch.