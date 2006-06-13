Program Partners Snags New Procedural
Program Partners, in tandem with Canadian distributor Thunderbird Films, is picking up another show from Chris Haddock, the man behind Da Vinci's Inquest.
That off-Canadian TV syndicated hour procedural drama has proven a big hit for Program Partners this season. It is cleared in 98% of the country for season two.
The new acquisition is also a procedural drama, Intelligence, about the interplay between a crime boss and the law enfrocement officers trying to bring him down.
The series is slated to launch in fall 2006 on the CBC.
Program Partners also distributes a two-hour block of syndicated cop shows, Crime Watch, consisting of Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, which is cleared in 90% of the country for a fall 2006 launch.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.