Program Partners' ReGenesis Cleared in 75% of Country

Program Partners has cleared its latest syndicated procedural drama, ReGenesis, in over 75% of the country and 30 of the top 40 markets. A fall 2007 debut is scheduled.



The Canadian import, ReGenesis, is being distributed on a barter basis--stations pay for the show in ad inventory rather than cash.



The series, from Shaftsbury Films, is about a team of biotech cops battling news strains of diseas in the war against bioterrorism and mutant bacteria.



Program Partners has paid the light bills and then some with imported procedurals that dovetail with off-net domestic fair like the CSI franchise.



The show is shot in HD.



Program Partners has tapped into a procedural vein with its successful

Da Vinci's Inquest

and the follow-up Crime Watch duo of Cold Squad and Stone Undercover.



