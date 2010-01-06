Program Partners Offering Stations Off-CBC ‘Steven and Chris'

Program Partners is offering TV

stations The Steven and Chris Show, a one-hour talk show off of the

Canadian Broadcasting Corp., on an all-barter basis for next fall. Stations

will maintain eight minutes of advertising in each episode, while Program

Partners will keep six.





The show features Steven Sabados and

Chris Hyndman, who are known to American audiences as HGTV's Designer Guys,

a show the duo hosted from 2001-03.





"Steven and Chris' expertise is in

all the passion points for women - everything from food, fashion, design,

relationships to celebrity interviews," says Josh Raphaelson, Program Partners'

co-principal. "The show is shot live on a gorgeous set and it fits the mode of

other successful long-running talk shows."





So far, 190 episodes of the show are

available. The show went back into production in December, and Program Partners

is offering stations 130 original episodes per year, with another 30 best-of

episodes. While the show doesn't look or sound Canadian, many of the show's

segments will be tailored or adjusted to better fit American audiences.





The advantage of offering TV stations

a show like Steven and Chris, which already has been produced and

financed by the CBC, is that its financial model is very flexible.





Program Partners also plans to offer

stations segments on such topics as cooking, home improvement, and style that

they can run on their Web sites and around which they can sell local

sponsorships.





"One of the great things about Steven

and Chris is that the show is really optimized for local sales," says

Raphaelson.



