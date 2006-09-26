Profanity From Family Guy?

If a YouTube.com posting was to be believed, an F-word showed up on Fox's Family Guy. It wasn't and it didn't, according to Kansas City Star reporter Aaron Barnhart's TV Barn Web site.

The possibility that it might have aired unbleeped in the U.S., given the FCC's crackdown on profanity, caused some Internet buzz.

The YouTube video does indeed contain an adjectival curse similar to the one that got Bono in trouble with the FCC, but according to a Canadian reader who posted a comment to Barnhart's Web site, the show aired unedited in Canada, not the U.S.

Check out the exchange here.