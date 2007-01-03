Producers Guild Unveils Long-Form, Non Fiction Nominees
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) Wednesday announced the nominees for its long-form TV and nonfiction TV categories. The Guild unveiled episodic nominees last month.
Not surprisingly, cable dominated the long-form genre with the only broadcast nomination going to PBS.
And the nominees for the David L. Wolper Producer of the Year Award for nonfiction are:
Bleak House (PBS/BBC), Nigel Stafford-Clark producer
Elizabeth I, (HBO) Suzan Harrison, George Faber, Charles Pattinson, and Barney Riesz
Flight 93 (A&E), David Gerber and Clara George
High School Musical (Disney Channel), Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush; and
Mrs. Harris (HBO), Elizabeth Karlsen, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon.
The broadcasters dominated on the reality show front with the only cable nominee in contention being contested on eligibility grounds, according to PGA
Nominees for the Producer of the Year Award in Nonfiction --nobody's name has yet been attached to the relatively new reality category award)--are:
The Amazing Race 9 (CBS)--Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram Van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Amy Chacon, Hayma "Screech" Washington, Evan Weinstein, Elise Donangieri, Mark Vertullo
American Idol (Fox)--Nigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick, Simon Fuller, Charles Boyd, Simon Lythgoe, Megan Michaels
Dancing With the Stars (ABC), Conrad Green, Richard Hopkins, Izzie Pick; and
Project Runway (Bravo). No producers are listed because several producers who were not included complained about their absence and petitioned to be included. The guild was not able to resolve the issue before the holidays, but plans to do so by next week, according to Executive Director Vance Van Petten.
The awards are being presented on January 20 at the Century Plaza Hotel.
