Producer Bernice Coe Stavis dies

Prominent cable program producer Bernice Coe Stavis died Tuesday after a 20-year fight with cancer.

After 20 years in the educational film business, Coe Stavis founded the independent production Coe Film Associates in 1971. Her firm provided product needed for the start up of many of today's most significant cable television networks, including among others Nickelodeon and The Discovery Channel.

In addition, she supplied award-winning shorts and family programming to HBO, Showtime, Arts & Entertainment Network and The Disney Channel. She was a mentor to a number of women television executives, most notably Oxygen founder and ex-Nickelodeon chairman Gerry Laybourne. - John Higgins