Procter & Gamble Brands Provide Direct Disaster Relief

While

many companies have donated to disaster relief groups in the wake of

the Joplin, Mo. tornado destruction, consumer goods giant Procter &

Gamble is taking a different approach, reports The New York Times.

Two

of the company's brands, Tide and Duracell, arrived in Joplin days

after the disaster with their own specially-branded trailers and crews

outside a Wal-Mart parking lot. The "Tide Loads of Hope," which was

first used in the Katrina aftermath in New Orleans in 2005, provided

free wash-and-fold service, and Duracell's "Power Relief Trailer" had

charging stations for phones and laptops and gave out free batteries and

flashlights.

The

Gigunda Group, an experiential marketing firm in New Hampshire, has

been coordinating both programs, as well as another one of P&G's

brands, Charmin, which provides mobile restrooms in Times Square during

the busy holiday season.

While

marketers are running these special programs, there is no overt

selling. The reaction on Tide's Facebook page has been predictably

positive. These programs come at a time when 87% of Americans value a

company's societal interests as much as their business, according to a

study conducted by PR firm Edelman.