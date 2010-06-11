Procter & Gamble To Be Honored at 2010 B&C Hall of Fame

For over 75 years, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has been at the forefront of creating powerful, emotional relationships between people and brands in broadcast media. The company has realized the impact of entertainment to connect with people from the early days of radio to today's multi-media landscape. Having created 20 soap operas on radio and television, P&G has become a pioneer and preeminent producer of Emmy-award winning daytime serials such as As The World Turns and Guiding Light, which holds the Guinness World Record for the longest running show in broadcast history.

P&G is also well represented in primetime, having produced more than 50 made-for-television movies and mini-series, as well as beauty pageants, variety shows and more. The People's Choice Awards, now in its 37th year on CBS, is another example of the company's commitment to quality network programming. Most recently, P&G has partnered with Walmart to create entertainment that brings families together. The first product of this partnership was a TV movie called Secrets of the Mountain which aired on NBC in April, 2010 and was a huge success. The company followed up with a second movie The Jensen Project which just ran in July, 2010.

As the world's largest advertiser, P&G has provided advertising support that enabled creative growth to the industry especially in difficult times. The B&C Hall of Fame committee is pleased and proud to induct Procter & Gamble into the B&C Hall of Fame, Class of 2010.

