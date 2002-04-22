Trending

Probst to host Millionaire ?

By

Hollywood sources said Buena Vista is talking to the host of CBS'
Survivor, Jeff Probst, about hosting the syndicated version of Who
Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Some observers said those talks make sense as a number of large-market CBS
affiliates have the rights to the show, which bows in the fall.

Probst has game-show-host experience with VH1's Rock 'n Roll
Jeopardy. He was also considered to host the syndicated version of The Weakest
Link.