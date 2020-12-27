Pro Wrestler Jon Huber Dies

Pro wrestler Jon Huber died Saturday from a reported lung issue, according to The New York Times.

Huber, who wrestled under the names Luke Harper for the WWE and Brodie Lee for All-Elite Wrestling, was a fan favorite as a soft spoken yet imposing presence in the ring, according to the WWE.

Huber worked at the WWE for seven years before joining the All-Elite Wrestling company in 2020, according to the Times.

Huber’s wife in an Instagram post said that Huber passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue."

A post shared by 🐼MandaHuber🐼 (@mandahuber) A photo posted by on

The WWE and AEW also posted social media tributes to Huber, as well as fellow pro wrestlers and personalities.

Thank You pic.twitter.com/gbBD49IwDHDecember 27, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/hZnBguE4MjDecember 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLeeDecember 27, 2020