Trending

Pro Wrestler Jon Huber Dies

By

WWE, AEW talent dies at 41 years old

Pro wrestler Jon Huber dies at 41 years old
Pro wrestler Jon Huber dies at 41 years old (Image credit: WWE)

Pro wrestler Jon Huber died Saturday from a reported lung issue, according to The New York Times.

Huber, who wrestled under the names Luke Harper for the WWE and Brodie Lee for All-Elite Wrestling, was a fan favorite as a soft spoken yet imposing presence in the ring, according to the WWE. 

Huber worked at the WWE for seven years before joining the All-Elite Wrestling company in 2020, according to the Times. 

Huber’s wife in an Instagram post said that Huber passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue."

A post shared by 🐼MandaHuber🐼 (@mandahuber)

A photo posted by on

The WWE and AEW also posted social media tributes to Huber, as well as fellow pro wrestlers and personalities.