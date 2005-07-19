Pro-Bel Guides TV Guide

The TV Guide Channel has installed a number of Pro-Bel systems to help the network insert live programming into its channel, making it more responsive when live events like the Oscars are taking place.

The Los Angeles-based facility took delivery of Pro-Bel routing, signal processing, master control and automation technologies for its new automation and master control facility (also located in Los Angeles).

Also included in the deal were two complete transmission systems that will serve the East Coast and West Coast out of one facility in Tulsa, Okla. Jack Carey, SVP operations and engineering at TV Guide, says the gear will let the channel switch, brand and change content as necessary, “adding tremendous value to our on-air environment and programming.”