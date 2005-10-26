Pro-Bel Acquires Vistek

UK-based Pro-Bel, best known for its routing switcher and master control products, is broadening its product base by acquiring Vistek, another UK-based company that has made its name building signal-conversion and interface products. The deal is valued at $15 million.

Graham Pitman, Pro-Bel Group CEO, says the two companies together will provide improved digital media workflow for the transition from broadcast technologies to IT.

Vistek Managing Director Andrew Osmond says the Vistek brand will remain as a product line in Pro-Bel. "Together Vistek and Pro-Bel have the scale to leverage some of the exciting technologies Vistek has in the pipeline, enabling Pro-Bel to increase its range of technology offerings to existing and new customers," he says.