Private-Equity Firm Hires Callahan

Private-equity investor General Atlantic hired former senior ABC executive Robert Callahan as special advisor, assisting in managing its media portfolio.

“Bob’s understanding of the shifts occurring from offline to digital media is already helping us to map and evaluate the fastest-growing and most innovative companies around the world,” Anton Levy, head of GA’s media and consumer sector, said in a statement. “His deep experience and global network of contacts are especially helpful to our portfolio companies as they pursue strategic partnerships, M&A [merger and acquisition] opportunities and global expansion.”

Callahan is a former 20-year veteran of Capital Cities/ABC and Disney.

Founded in 1980, GA has investments in media outfits Dice, AKQA, consumer commerce outfit Webloyalty and Web-site builder Network Solutions. Callahan currently sits on the boards of Networks Solutions and Webloyalty.

General Atlantic manages $17 billion and typically aims at deals valued at $50 million-$500 million.