Prism Award Honorees Include ‘How I Met Your Mother,' ‘Breaking Bad'

The 14th annual Prism Awards, which honor those

that accurately present substance abuse and mental health issues, were

presented at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday (April 22).

For Performance in a TV Movie or Miniseries category, Rosie

O'Donnell received an award for her character in Lifetime Television's America.

Hector Elizondo and Tony Shalhoub were recognized for Performance in a Comedy

Series for USA Network's Monk; Timothy Hutton for Performance in a Drama

Episode for TNT's Leverage; and Kevin

McKidd, for Performance in a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline in ABC

Entertainment's Grey's Anatomy.

TV series award recipients include AMC's

Breaking Bad, NBC's Law and Order and Celebrity Apprentice.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and CBS's How I Met Your Mother and Dr.

Phil. Crazy Heart won for Feature Film along with its' stars Jeff

Bridges and Maggie Gyllenhall for Best Performance in a Feature Film.

"The PRISM Awards recognizes and applauds the remarkable efforts that have been contributed by our

creative community. We salute those in the entertainment industry that promote

informational truths in their work to improve the lives of the audiences they

entertain," EIC's President and CEO, Brian Dyak said. "Through accurate

character portrayals and inspired storytelling, our industry reinforces the

importance of those individuals within the care giving and health fields."