Prism Award Honorees Include ‘How I Met Your Mother,' ‘Breaking Bad'
The 14th annual Prism Awards, which honor those
that accurately present substance abuse and mental health issues, were
presented at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday (April 22).
For Performance in a TV Movie or Miniseries category, Rosie
O'Donnell received an award for her character in Lifetime Television's America.
Hector Elizondo and Tony Shalhoub were recognized for Performance in a Comedy
Series for USA Network's Monk; Timothy Hutton for Performance in a Drama
Episode for TNT's Leverage; and Kevin
McKidd, for Performance in a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline in ABC
Entertainment's Grey's Anatomy.
TV series award recipients include AMC's
Breaking Bad, NBC's Law and Order and Celebrity Apprentice.
ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and CBS's How I Met Your Mother and Dr.
Phil. Crazy Heart won for Feature Film along with its' stars Jeff
Bridges and Maggie Gyllenhall for Best Performance in a Feature Film.
"The PRISM Awards recognizes and applauds the remarkable efforts that have been contributed by our
creative community. We salute those in the entertainment industry that promote
informational truths in their work to improve the lives of the audiences they
entertain," EIC's President and CEO, Brian Dyak said. "Through accurate
character portrayals and inspired storytelling, our industry reinforces the
importance of those individuals within the care giving and health fields."
