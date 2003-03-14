Priming for prom night

The National Association of Broadcasters has released its 2003 Prom Guide,

part of the broadcasting industry's continuing effort (in its 20th year) to

discourage underage drinking.

The guide suggests various approaches for local-station public-service

efforts at prom time, including airing discussions among teen-agers, parents,

police and school officials about the consequences of drinking and driving.

It also provides customizable public-service-announcement scripts.

The guides are currently being mailed to stations.