Primetime’s Doss Is Out

David Doss is out as executive producer of ABC’s Primetime Live, fanning the flames under earlier rumors that Good Morning America executive producer Shelly Ross is in line to succeed him.

The network would only say that Robert Lange, the show’s senior producer since 1995, will be the interim head of the broadcast.

In a statement, the network said that Doss and ABC parted ways "by mutual agreement."

A network source familiar with the situation says Doss has been working without a contract for the last several months and that the two sides found after several rounds of talks that they couldn’t reach an agreement on a new deal.

It’s possible Doss could take another position at ABC, but don’t hold your breath.

Meanwhile, the Ross speculation comes amid widespread rumors that she and Charlie Gibson haven’t gotten along for some time with Gibson reportedly telling higher ups that GMA isn’t big enough for the both of them.

Gibson is apparently mulling a split from the show in June, when his contract is up, if Ross doesn’t head for a new assignment. Stay tuned.