Primetime Ratings: ‘X-Files’ Down But Fox Still Up

The X-Files continues to do respectable numbers for Fox. Episode three of the revival scored a 2.6, which was down 19% from a week ago, but still tops on the night. Fox won the night easily at 2.3 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 7 share. ABC was runner up at 1.8/6, then CBS at 1.3/4, NBC at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.4/7.

Lucifer followed X-Files with a 1.9, down 21% from its premiere.

ABC had The Bachelor at 2.2 across two hours, down 4%, then Bachelor Live at a flat 1.0.

On CBS, Supergirl was down 17% to a 1.5, and was followed by repeats.

Over NBC’s way, Superstore registered a flat 1.4 and Telenovela was down 11% to 0.8. The Biggest Loser slipped 17% to 1.0.

On CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin rated 0.4s, with Crazy Ex up 33% and Jane flat.