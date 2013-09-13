Primetime Ratings: 'X Factor' Up In Night Two

The second night of X Factor's third-season premiere Thursday was up a tenth from Wednesday to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour episode was down 29% from the second night of last year's premiere (which was only one hour) and down 35% in the comparable 8-9 p.m. time slot.

Fox won the night with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share.

CBS, in second with a 1.9/6, saw Big Brother rise 4% to a 2.6.

ABC was in third place with a 1.4/4. Rookie Blue's season finale was up 40% week-over-week and up 17% from last year's finale to a 1.4. Wipeout rose 18% to a 1.3.

NBC's Million Second Quiz dipped another 15% in its fourth night to a 1.1.

The CW aired repeats.

(Note: The CBS station in New York and the ABC station in Boston were pre-empted for coverage of the New York Jets-New England Patriots game, so ratings may be inflated.)